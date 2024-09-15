Trump campaign: Former president is 'safe following gunshots in his vicinity'

The campaign of former President Donald Trump said Sunday that the Republican presidential nominee is "safe following gunshots in his vicinity."

The campaign did not offer any further information but Scripps News West Palm Beach reports that the shots were fired near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The U.S. Secret Service said it is investigating the incident.

According to the Associated Press, no injuries were reported. Authorities said a suspect fled the scene and was later apprehended by local law enforcement.

The White House said both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the incident and were "relieved" to hear that Trump is safe.

This comes just two months after former President Trump was wounded in an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left on rallygoer dead and two other attendees injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.