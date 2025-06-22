Operation Midnight Hammer: What we know about US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites

Less than 24 hours after the United States joined Israel's conflict with Iran by striking three of the nation's key nuclear sites, the Pentagon provided more details into what it is calling Operation Midnight Hammer.

Pentagon details strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

Speaking during a briefing from the White House early Sunday morning, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said an array of U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, fighter jets, refueling tankers, decoys and precision guided missiles were used to successfully carry out the overnight strikes on Iran's Fordown, Natanz and Esfahan nuclear sites.

Pentagon officials claim it was the largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history, which included dropping over a dozen Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs.

While damage assessment is still ongoing, Hegseth said the strikes appear to have "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program.

"For the entirety of his time in office, President Trump has consistently stated for over 10 years that Iran must not get a nuclear weapon, full stop," Hegseth said. "Thanks to President Trump's bold and visionary leadership and his commitment to peace through strength, Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated. Many presidents have dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear program, and none could until President Trump."

Hegseth would not say when the president gave the mission the green light, but claimed that Iran had plenty of time to negotiate before the White House realized action had to be taken to "minimize" the threat.

His comments came hours after President Donald Trump shared a screenshot from Open Source Intel, a site that monitors publicly available intelligence, claiming that "Fordwo is now gone."

Wood, Stephen/AP This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran on Jan. 24, 2025.

"I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," President Trump said in a brief address to the nation Saturday night.

He followed up the address with a post on Truth Social that warned Iran against retaliating.

"ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT," he posted.

Iran confirmed the nuclear sites were hit, but did not elaborate on the extent of the damage. However, the country's foreign minister had warned that American involvement in its conflict with Israel could prove “very, very dangerous for everyone.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.