Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Multiple adults, kids injured after propane tank explodes outside a Rochester restaurant

Rochester propane tank explosion
Kaitlin Milligan via Scripps News Detroit
Witnesses said a heat lamp had caught fire before a propane tank exploded in downtown Rochester, New York.
Rochester propane tank explosion
Posted at 5:54 AM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 07:54:49-04

Multiple people were injured after a propane tank exploded in Rochester, New York on Saturday night in an incident that officials are saying was accidental.

Officials said the explosion happened around 8:45 p.m. ET. Witnesses at the scene said that a heat lamp outside of a restaurant had tipped over and caught fire before the explosion happened.

Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said three children and two adults were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The status of their injuries is unknown at the time.

Two other victims were checked and released at the scene.

Police said the cause of the explosion is believed to be accidental.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights