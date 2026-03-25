Army raises enlistment age to 42, eases rules on past marijuana convictions

The U.S. Army has raised its maximum enlistment age to 42.

Previously, the maximum age was lower, typically capped in the mid-30s depending on the applicant’s background.

Under the new rule, individuals without prior military service can enlist up to and including age 42. The same limit now applies to those with prior service.

The Army’s new policy aligns more closely with other military branches that allow recruits to enlist into their 40s.

RELATED STORY | Military ramps up recruitment efforts, spends billions to attract new enlistees

Army officials say applicants must still meet all other enlistment requirements, including physical, medical and background standards. Recruits also must ship to basic training before their 43rd birthday.

The policy change comes amid recruiting challenges and continued U.S. military operations in Iran, though officials have not tied the decision directly to the conflict.

The new policy also makes it easier for people with a past marijuana possession conviction to enlist.

The updated regulation takes effect April 20 and applies across all Army components involved in enlisted recruiting.

