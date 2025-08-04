‘Mayday’: United Airlines flight turns back after engine trouble

A disaster was averted on July 25 when a United Airlines flight bound for Munich, Germany, was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Washington Dulles International Airport.

The Boeing 787, carrying more than 200 passengers and 11 crew members, had reached an altitude of 5,000 feet when pilots reported a mechanical issue with the left engine.

According to air traffic control audio reviewed by Scripps News, the crew declared an emergency, issuing a “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday” distress call.

Air traffic controllers prioritized the flight’s return, but the plane faced another challenge: it had just been fueled for a transatlantic journey and was too heavy to land safely. The aircraft climbed to 6,000 feet to dump fuel, then circled back and landed without incident.

Emergency crews at Dulles were on standby as the plane touched down. The aircraft was later towed back to the gate.

No injuries were reported.

