This independent library champions banned books by Black women

Public libraries are under intense pressure with their funding threatened and their books facing increased scrutiny, leaving independent libraries as one of the last safe spaces for people to access books free from political pressure.

The Free Black Women’s Library, a community and grassroots-funded library in Brooklyn, New York, has found a way to keep moving forward amid widespread cutbacks.

“They call it a third space. It's not a space where you work. It's not a space for you to shop. It's a space that doesn't involve spending money. It's a space where you get to be in community, where you can interact with your peers, where you get to experience conversation and creativity and fun,” OlaRonke Akinmowo, creator of the Free Black Women’s Library, told Scripps News.

She added, "This space is different from a standard library because all the books are written by black women and black non-binary authors."

Akinmowo launched the library in 2015 with 100 books and a mission to showcase “the brilliant creativity and diversity of black women writers.”

The library’s collection has grown to more than 5,000 books, written by Black women and Black nonbinary authors, often featuring books that are being banned across the country.

“In this moment, I'm very much invested in making sure that people have access to all the so-called banned books,” Akinmowo said, while pointing out banned books sitting on shelves around the library. “There's tons of books in here that you won't see or find anywhere else.”

“They're trying to say that these books are a problem — are propaganda that needs to be erased, needs to be removed, needs to be set on fire,” she continued. “Not on my watch. I'm not going for that.”

According to a 2024 study of book bans by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, books by Black authors and writers of color are 4.5 times more likely to be banned than those by white authors. The study attributed this to women of color authors being “more likely to write children’s books featuring diverse characters.”

The study also showed that “counties with a weakened Republican majority over the past two decades were more likely to ban books compared to nearby counties that had a republican stronghold.”

Public libraries are being pressured to comply with book policies or risk financial penalties. Library advocates say the pressure is largely political. Data recently released by the American Library Association shows a majority of book bans aren’t initiated by parents but by pressure groups and government entities.

In addition to a sharp rise in book bans, public libraries are also grappling with looming funding cuts.

In March, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing the dissolution of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, suspending millions in federal grants.

Attorneys general in 21 states and the ALA have filed lawsuits against the Trump Administration. Earlier this month, the states won a legal injunction that temporarily paused the cuts.

Nonetheless, libraries are pushing forward while also pulling back on services and staff.

Akinmowo, who followed her love of public libraries to create the Free Black Women’s Library, told Scripps News she once considered attaching the library to a government entity. She is now relieved that the library is community-funded, considering the recent challenges to funding and books that public libraries are facing.

In addition to books, the Free Black Women’s Library offers a free store and period pantry. The library is designed to be accessible to everyone in the community, Akinmowo said, adding that she drew inspiration from Dr. Carla Hayden, the first Black woman librarian of Congress.

“I love when she says that libraries are the great equalizers. They're a democratic space. They are a space where people can get access to the information that they need,” Akinmowo said.

“I want to make sure that when people come in here, they don't have to have their guard up. They don't have to feel like they need to prove anything; they can just be.”

Hayden was abruptly removed from her position by President Trump earlier this month, signaling the political pressure libraries find themselves under.

Akinmowo said that she’s faced pushback and even harassment in reaction to the library’s unique focus on books by Black women and Black nonbinary authors. Still, she contends that this priority is necessary, particularly in today's political landscape.

“Just because I have this library here doesn't mean that I feel like these are the only books people should read. I just feel like these books are important and significant, and they need to be platformed. And I want to do something to provide more access to them to my community,” she said.