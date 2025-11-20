Woman found zip-tied in woods staged her own political attack, DOJ says

A New Jersey woman who was found bound with zip ties in the woods and marked with a derogatory phrase referencing President Donald Trump is now accused of staging the attack.

Natalie Greene, 26, is charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and making false statements to federal law enforcement.

According to court documents, Greene and a co-conspirator called 911 late July 23 and claimed that three men had attacked them on a trail at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve. The co-conspirator told dispatchers the men referenced Greene by name and mentioned her job in politics. According to reports, Greene previously worked for a Republican congressman.

Police found Greene lying off the trail with her hands and feet bound with black zip ties and her shirt tied over her head. She had lacerations on her face, neck, chest and shoulder, and phrases written on her body, including derogatory terms toward Republicans.

Greene told officers the men had threatened to shoot her.

But investigators later concluded Greene had staged the attack, alleging she paid a body modification artist earlier to make it look like she was injured. Officers also found zip ties in Greene’s vehicle similar to those used on her, and the co-conspirator’s phone had been used two days earlier to search “zip ties near me."

Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.