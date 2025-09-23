Secret Service halts network posing ‘imminent’ threat to telecom systems

The U.S. Secret Service announced early Tuesday that it dismantled a network of electronic devices capable of disabling cellphone towers and enabling denial-of-service attacks.

According to the agency, investigators found more than 300 SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards that could be used to “conduct a wide range of telecommunication attacks.” In addition to disrupting phone service, the network also enabled encrypted communication between “threat actors,” the Secret Service said.

The devices were concentrated within a 35-mile radius of this week’s United Nations General Assembly in New York. Many world leaders are in the city this week for the General Assembly, including President Donald Trump.

The agency did not say whether anyone has been arrested or identified as a suspect. The Secret Service said the investigation is ongoing.

“The potential for disruption to our country’s telecommunications posed by this network of devices cannot be overstated,” said U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran. “The U.S. Secret Service’s protective mission is all about prevention, and this investigation makes it clear to potential bad actors that imminent threats to our protectees will be immediately investigated, tracked down and dismantled.”