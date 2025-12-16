Rob Reiner’s son to be charged with 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Nick Reiner, 32, will be charged in the death of the 78-year-old actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a news conference with LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

The announcement of the charges came two days after the couple was found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Nick Reiner was arrested on suspicion of the killing and jailed hours later.

Nick Reiner had been expected to make an initial court appearance earlier Tuesday, but his attorney Alan Jackson said he was not brought from the jail to the courthouse for medical reasons and the appearance would not come before Wednesday.

Jackson did not comment further on the case, and Nick Reiner has not yet entered a plea.

Rob Reiner was the Emmy-winning star of the sitcom “All in the Family” who went on to direct films including “When Harry Met Sally...” and “The Princess Bride.” He was an outspoken liberal activist for decades. Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer, movie producer and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. They had been married for 36 years.

Representatives for the Reiner family did not respond to requests for comment.