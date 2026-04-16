Police say former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax and his wife killed in murder-suicide

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, before he killed himself inside their Northern Virginia home, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said Thursday that both were found dead at their home by law enforcement after the couple’s teenage son called 911 shortly after midnight.

Davis described the killing as “tragic in nature” for what had been a high-profile family.

The police chief said the murder occurred in a partially finished basement, where Justin shot his wife several times before running upstairs to the primary bedroom and killing himself with the same firearm.

The couple’s two teenage children were inside the home at the time and unharmed, but Davis called the incident “extra tragic” because they witnessed the violence.

The couple had been engaged in divorce proceedings, and Justin was recently served court paperwork for an upcoming hearing.

In January, Justin called police to report that his wife had assaulted him, but Davis said multiple cameras installed inside the house by Cerina captured the encounter and showed the alleged assault did not occur. No arrests were made.

Davis said victim services staff are working closely with surviving relatives to support the children.

“Tragic for the children to lose both parents, extra tragic for them to actually be in the home when it occurred,” Davis said.

Justin, once regarded as a rising political star in Virginia and a Democratic candidate for governor, served as lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022.

If you or someone you know is struggling or considering suicide, help is available. Call or text 988 in the U.S. to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or use the 988lifeline.org webchat.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Richmond, Virginia.