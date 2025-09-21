Police: Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting at ABC affiliate station in Sacramento, California

Authorities said a Sacramento, California, man was taken into custody following a drive-by shooting on Friday at an ABC affiliate news station.

"The suspect, 64-year-old Anibal Hernandezsantana of Sacramento, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm," the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement. "He will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The motive remains under investigation, and we would like to thank the FBI for providing resources in support of this investigation."

"The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357)," the statement continues. "Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Police said Friday that at least three shots were fired and bullets struck windows at ABC10, an affiliate station owned by Tegna, Inc. According to investigators, a vehicle drove by as the shots were fired and then quickly left the scene. There were no injuries in the incident.

The shooting came a day after members of the public gathered outside the ABC10 station to protest ABC's indefinite pulling of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following comments the host made about the response to the shooting death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. It's not clear, however, if the shooting was related to ABC's decision to pull Kimmel's show. ABC10 in Sacramento is also not owned by ABC.

Two local media companies — Nexstar and Sinclair — announced Wednesday they would not air Kimmel's show on their ABC-affiliated stations. Statements from the companies called his comments offensive, inappropriate and insensitive. In a separate post, Sinclair also called for Kimmel to make a personal donation to the Kirk family and Turning Point USA, which he co-founded.

Facing the loss of distribution and the criticism, ABC followed suit, pre-empting Kimmel's show on all ABC stations indefinitely, including those owned by Scripps News Group's parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company.