Masked intruders threaten Virginia family in frightening doorbell camera footage

Three people wearing Halloween masks threatened a family and attempted to break into their Alexandria home Tuesday night, according to doorbell camera footage.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the masked individuals were captured on Ring doorbell footage banging on the door and shouting threats at the residents.

When the intruders couldn't enter through the front door, they moved to the back of the house, where they broke down a fence and damaged a screened porch.

The homeowner's daughter was present during the 10-minute ordeal and called 911. The incident has left her mother deeply concerned about her safety.

"At first I thought it was just a Halloween joke, a little prank, so I said, 'Happy Halloween,'" Shayla, who was visiting the home her mother owns and lives in, told WUSA.

Shayla said the trio kept knocking and pounding "harder and harder" on the door.

"It's either you coming out or we coming in," one person can be heard saying on the video. Another shouted, "Open the door!"

Shayla said they tried to enter the home.

"It's not even a joke gone wrong... My heart dropped when they said they were gonna take a chair and break down the door," Shayla said.

Alexandria Police Chief Tarrick McGuire issued a warning about the dangers of such threatening behavior.

"People that are in their residences according to our laws and laws across our nation can defend themselves. So it's a warning to people do not go up to people's doors, make threats, advance their doorways and play with their lives, because it ultimately can end up in a dangerous event," McGuire said.

The family expressed relief that the situation didn't escalate further.

"My dad recently just died, so... I'm just glad I was there," Shayla said. "Now she's in fear, she don't wan to stay there by herself."

Police are continuing to search for the suspects.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Richmond.