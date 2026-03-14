Father speaks out after son shot 4 times by police after Ohio chase

AKRON, Ohio — Jeffrey Latson Jr., a 34-year-old truck driver, is facing charges after a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit that ended in Akron, Ohio, on Feb. 28 left an officer injured. Now, Latson's father is speaking out.

It all started in Springfield Township when officers were called to an IHOP where the truck driver was allegedly screaming at employees.

Latson was found in his truck, and as Officer Harold Britt tried to get him out, Latson drove off, which led the officer to fall from the side step of the truck and break a leg.

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"At that point, they can't predict what the driver or the semi truck would do or could do," Springfield Township Police Chief Jack Simone said a few days after the incident.

But Latson's father, Jeffrey Latson Sr., believes police escalated the situation.

"They escalated the situation by screaming at him and telling him to get out and he's gonna get shot and tased," Latson Sr. said.

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Latson Jr. continued into Akron, where Akron Police and Summit County deputies chased him.

Police said he struck several cars, including two cruisers.

Use-of-force expert Tim Dimoff reviewed the body camera footage from Akron Police and Summit County deputies.

"You have an 80,000-pound truck and trailer, which is really the driver turning it into a weapon," Dimoff told News 5 earlier this month.

Police said moments after a cruiser was hit and disabled, officers exited their vehicles and fired about 20 shots.

Latson Jr. was hit four times, according to his dad.

"Once in the head. Once in the abdomen. Once in the elbow, and I think the other was in the shoulder," Latson Sr. said.

He believes officers acted too quickly— shooting into the truck.

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"No put your hands up, get out. They didn't do none of that. They said all of that after they shot him," Latson Sr. said.

On the day of the pursuit, Latson called a Summit County dispatcher.

"The police trying to kill me, man," Latson Jr. said during the call obtained by News 5. "I'm not stopping for them. I'm not gonna let them kill me today. They're not gonna kill me today."

Latson's father said the 911 call shows his son was scared and not trying to hurt anyone.

"What kind of criminal calls 911 on himself? He's calling to tell them he's afraid," said Latson Sr. "The nurse said it's pretty much a miracle he survived."

Latson Sr. also expressed his gratitude to the doctors and staff treating his son at Summa Health Akron Campus.

The truck driver remains in the hospital, nearly two weeks after the shooting. He's facing several charges from Springfield Township. In a statement, the city said the incident is under review by BCI, and APD will conduct its own investigation.

This article was originally published by Bob Jones and Mercy Sackor for the Scripps News Group station in Cleveland.