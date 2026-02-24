Family of Nancy Guthrie offers $1M reward for her recovery

The family of Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since Feb. 1, is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her recovery, as authorities continue to ask for the public’s help in the case.

In a video message posted Tuesday, her daughter, "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, noted that it's been 24 days since her mother was “taken in the dark of night from her bed,” describing the weeks since as agonizing for the family.

“Every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her,” Guthrie said. “And most of all, just missing her.”

She said the family still believes her mother could return home safely.

“We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope against hope,” she said. “As my sister says, we are blowing on the embers of hope.”

At the same time, Guthrie acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding her mother’s fate.

“We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone,” she said, adding, “But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

The family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery.

“Someone out there knows something that can bring her home,” Guthrie said. “Somebody knows. And we are begging you to please come forward now.”

Savannah added that the family is also donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. "We know there are millions of families that have suffered with this kind of uncertainty," she said. "We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours who are in need. And need prayers and need support."

Authorities have continued to seek assistance from the public. The sheriff’s office recently issued a neighborhood alert asking residents to submit any video recorded within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie’s home between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

Officials said they are looking for footage showing vehicles, vehicle traffic, pedestrians or anything residents consider unusual or potentially relevant to the investigation.

