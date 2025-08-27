Emergency recordings show how police responded to Minneapolis shooting

Newly released emergency audio recordings show how police learned of an active shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The shooting broke out during a mass taking place at 8:15 in the morning local time, marking the beginning of the school year.

911 calls indicated dozens of rounds of gunfire. Audio from first responders showed how they began to react to the reports of shooting and sent ambulances and other resources to the scene.

Police reportedly went into the church building and began helping students and some adults to safety from where many of them had hidden in the pews.

Two children were killed in the shooting. 17 other people were injured, 14 of them other children.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a press conference Wednesdy that all of those injured are expecetd to survive.

Local police say the gunman acted alone before taking their own life. The shooter was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, according to police. The FBI said it is investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism.