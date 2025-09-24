1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at ICE facility in Dallas

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux confirmed that one person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas.

Officials claimed that the shooting was politically motivated. Officials said that no officers were wounded, but would not confirm if those who were shot were detainees.

In an interview with ABC News, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said that a sniper took an "elevated position" and fired into a secured portion of the ICE facility.

Joe Rothrock, FBI Special Agent in Charge at the Dallas field office, said that rounds found near the suspected shooter "contained messages that were anti-ICE in nature."

"Again, this is just the most recent example of this type of attack," he said.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted photos of unspent shell casings, which showed "ANTI ICE" written out.

FBI Shell casing with "ANTI ICE"

"These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice," Patel said.

Lyons reacted to the shooting on CNN not long after learning of the incident.

"My hearts and prayers are going out to my officers and agents," Lyons said on CNN. "That's my biggest concern. And as well as everyone in that area. But this just shows the violence that's being increased against ICE officers and agents. This is the second time now we've had a shooting at one of our facilities in the Dallas area. And really, it's just a sad time that we have to worry about violence against law enforcement."