University students submit concepts for the Vandal Healing Garden

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Students at the University of Idaho have submitted two concepts for the Vandal Healing Garden.

The garden is intended to memorialize Vandals who died while attending the University of Idaho, including four students killed in an off-campus home in 2022.

Designs for the garden are being created by architecture and landscape architecture students. In December, those students met with the University and the City of Moscow for an interactive workshop regarding the design of the garden.

David Jackson/University of Idaho/Kylee Monroe Conceptual design for the Vandal Healing Garden. Photo Courtesy: David Jackson/University of Idaho/Kylee Monroe

The team of students also met with family members of various students who will be memorialized, allowing the team to learn more about the late students, which the team hopes to show in their designs.

“Our voice needs to be reflective of things that we’ve heard from the community,” said Scott Lawrence, Associate Professor of Architecture. “Getting their feedback gave us a better understanding of what role this memorial will play and how many different ways people want to use it.”

In December, two design concepts for the garden were submitted to the College of Art and Architecture and University representatives. Both concepts are on a section of MacLean Field.

David Jackson/University of Idaho

Students designing the Vandal Healing Garden. Photo Courtesy: David Jackson/University of Idaho

Students will now fine-tune the concepts during the Spring 2024 semester, with a goal to have one design approved by the University later this summer.

After approval, construction can begin when fundraising reaches the estimated project costs.

“This is an incredibly important project not only to me personally but also to the institution,” said Dean of Students Blaine Eckles. “I told the students as they started the semester they had the heart of the university in their hands, so treat it carefully. They have done so.”