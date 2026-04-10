Psychic TikTok influencer appeals $10M verdict in University of Idaho defamation case

IDAHO — A woman previously ordered to pay $10 million in damages for making false claims about a professor’s role in the 2022 killings of four students at the University of Idaho has filed an appeal in federal court.

Court records show Ashley Guillard filed a notice of appeal Friday, April 10, with the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, challenging the jury’s verdict that found her liable for defaming professor Rebecca Scofield.

Earlier this year, a federal jury determined Guillard made false statements accusing Scofield of orchestrating the killings of four students in the 2022 University of Idaho student murders. Jurors awarded $10 million in damages, including compensation tied to allegations about the murders and claims of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

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