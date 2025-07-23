ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Investigators have officially debunked a popular social media theory connecting Bryan Kohberger to a specific Facebook account that had been commenting on the Idaho murder case.

The case has captivated attention worldwide, with hundreds of thousands of people following and commenting on the investigation through social media groups since the murders occurred.

One particular account under the name "Pappa Rodger" drew significant attention from online sleuths. The account had been actively commenting right after the murders but went quiet following the suspect's arrest, leading many in a Facebook group to speculate that the account belonged to Kohberger himself.

Hear what officials had to say during Wednesday's press conference:

No link between Bryan Kohberger and 'Pappa Rodger' account, investigators confirm

Today, for the first time, investigators definitively addressed these claims during a press conference.

"There was no connection. There wasn't at all. We looked into every bit of it. We took a deep dive into it. We researched it," investigators said at Wednesday's press conference.

When directly asked if the account belonged to Kohberger, they responded clearly: "It wasn't him."

