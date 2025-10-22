Latah County asks court to consider additional restitution in Kohberger case

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion requesting that the court schedule a restitution hearing in the case against Bryan Kohberger.

In a filing submitted on Oct. 16, prosecutors asked the Fourth Judicial District Court in Ada County to set the hearing between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6. The motion follows the state’s earlier request for additional restitution and a motion to seal an exhibit filed Sept. 22.

Prosecutors also asked that both parties be allowed to appear remotely due to the time and expense of traveling to Boise. According to the motion, the defense does not object to a remote setting.

Additionally, the state requested permission to file a response to the defense’s objection to additional restitution by Oct. 24, while seeking further information related to the filing.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as this story progresses.