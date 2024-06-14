Watch Now
University of Idaho Murders

Kohberger's team granted expanded access to DNA records

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jun 14, 2024

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan C Kohberger's defense made a gain in court on Friday, June 7 when they were granted expanded access to DNA records relating to the case.

Kohberger is accused of the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at a house near the school campus.

Kohberger will be back in court on June 27 at 10 am PT in a pretrial motion hearing that will be livestreamed on the Court's YouTube channel.

