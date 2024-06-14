Kohberger's team granted expanded access to DNA records

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan C Kohberger's defense made a gain in court on Friday, June 7 when they were granted expanded access to DNA records relating to the case.

Kohberger is accused of the November 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at a house near the school campus.

Kohberger will be back in court on June 27 at 10 am PT in a pretrial motion hearing that will be livestreamed on the Court's YouTube channel.