Kohberger's defense to argue Motion to Dismiss in Latah County Court

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Several matters are being addressed in court Friday in the case against Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Co-eds Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were fatally stabbed in their off-campus home on King Street last November in Moscow, Idaho.

The court is expected to hear arguments regarding the defendant's Motion to Dismiss the murder indictment on the grounds of a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct in withholding exculpatory evidence.

In an effort to protect the privacy of the grand jurors, a portion of today's proceedings will not be made public.

