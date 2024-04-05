Watch Now
University of Idaho Murders

Kohberger team in court after survey draws non-dissemination order complaint from prosecution

Prosecution proposes summer trial for suspected killer Bryan Kohberger
New York Post / AP
Posted at 7:26 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 21:26:55-04

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Lawyers were in court in Latah County on Thursday after prosecutors argued a survey sent out by Kohberger's legal team violates the non-dissemination order in the trial.

Kohberger's legal team argues a hired consultant discovered it would be impossible to find an unbiased jury, after surveying 400 residents.

Kohberger's lawyers would like to conduct at least one additional survey in Ada County.

Anne Taylor, Kohberger's attorney, cited a larger potential jury pool, good security, and proximity to the Boise Airport as possible advantages to holding the trial in Ada County.

Taylor also mentioned Bonneville and Bannock counties as possible locations to hold the trial.

