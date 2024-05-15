Kohberger hearing vacated, rescheduled for May 30th

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A hearing for Brian Kohberher, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, has been rescheduled for May 30th.

Court documents filed on Tuesday say that the hearing is rescheduled to allow both parties and the Court additional time to review the information submitted by both parties earlier this month.

At this time the hearing on the 30th will be sealed as stipulated by the parties, however, that could change if the parties determine that the hearing can be open to the public.

Court documents say if the parties want the hearing to be open to the public they must file a stipulation to open the hearing no later than May 24th.

Kohberger's defense team will call a witness to testify at a hearing on May 23rd.

That hearing will be open to the public; however if, during the hearing, issues arise that must be addressed in a sealed proceeding, the Court will clear the courtroom and discontinue the live stream of the proceedings on the Court's YouTube channel.

The hearing on the 30th will also include arguments on the Defendant's motion to unsesal parts of IGG Materials.