Kohberger faces deadline to submit alibi for night of the University of Idaho murders

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — According to ABC News, Bryan Kohberger and his defense team are facing a deadline on April 17 after the judge in Latah County asked them to submit additional details on his alibi for the night of the murders on the University of Idaho campus.

Currently, Kohberger's defense says that he was driving around alone that night, something they claim he often did. They have not presented details about where specifically Kohberger was on the night of the murders.

Previously, prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson criticized the alibi as vague, Judge John Judge agreed.

Should Kohberger's team fail to present an alibi tonight, the defense will have to rebut the arguments presented by the State as, without an alibi, he could have been at the scene of the murders.

A trial date for Kohberger has yet to be set, his next courtroom appearance will be at a change-of-venue hearing in May.