Judge hearing arguments on whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for trial of Bryan Kohberger

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November, is back in court in Latah County on Wednesday.

Kohberger currently faces charges of first-degree murder in the slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

The defense team will present their arguments as they ask the judge to prohibit cameras from further proceedings in the case.

RELATED | Kohberger wants cameras removed from courtroom for all future appearances

The state filed a response to the defense's motion on September 6, arguing they feel it would be appropriate for the court to prohibit both still and video photography during any future court proceedings including the trial.

The state expressed concerns regarding how preliminary proceedings may taint a potential jury pool, as well as the potential negative attention that may result in harassment and threats to witnesses and family.

A number of media outlets, including KIVI, have submitted opposition statements in response to efforts to remove cameras from the courtroom, arguing that disallowing cameras will create a much more visible media presence in the courtroom and outside of the courthouse, as it did in the coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial.

Media agencies are arguing that removing cameras could lead to less accurate reporting and misrepresentations on social media. Video would allow the public the opportunity to observe first-hand how the justice system is working in this case.

Judge John Judge has granted a single "pool" camera to record video and audio of Wednesday's hearing, though has denied the request to broadcast the proceedings.

Family members and victims are provided access to proceedings via Zoom through the court.

The hearing will begin at 3:00 p.m. MST. This article will be updated as we learn more.

