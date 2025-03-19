Judge denies Kohberger's request to bring in expert witnesses at April 9 hearing

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A judge has denied Kohberger's request to bring in expert witnesses to give testimony at his hearing on April 9.

"The court ... has determined that witness testimony beyond declarations is not likely to be necessary for the Court's consideration," wrote Judge Steven Hippler in an order on Tuesday.

The denied experts include David Howell, who the defense wanted to testify to keep Kohberger's Amazon shopping records from jurors during the trial, as well as Sy Ryan, who would have been called to testify regarding the analysis of call records.

Kohberger's trial is set to begin on Aug. 11. He is being charged with the 2022 murder of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.