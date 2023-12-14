Defense team for Bryan Kohberger gains access to the King Road house this week

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Before being demolished, the defense team for Bryan Kohberger has been granted access to the house on King Road where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in November 2022.

The defense team will be on location in the house on December 14 and 15 to take photographs, measurements, and possibly drone footage of the house.

The house, given to the University in early 2023, is now scheduled for demolition beginning at 7:00am on Thursday, December 28.

The University believes this is the correct action to take to help the community in their healing and reduce the impact on students living in the area.

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” said President Scott Green in a press release. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

In late October, the FBI was still gathering data. The university explained that the FBI has performed scanning allowing them to create visual aids if needed at trial.

Kohberger is accused of the murders taking the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of November 13, 2022.

A trial date has not been set.