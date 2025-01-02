Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger allege evidence mishandling, call for prosecutors to be sanctioned

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A series of legal briefs were filed before the New Year on behalf of University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. The dozen or more filings by the defense allege that investigators mishandled key pieces of evidence in the collection process and were overly aggressive in their search protocols. As such, the defense argues the evidence in question should be considered inadmissible by the state.

The lawyer for Kohberger, attorney Jay Logsdon said in one filing that investigators "had to destroy the house to save the car, or some other evidence, from Mr. Kohberger's rubber gloves."

Authorities have previously stated that DNA evidence collected from the Kohberger family residence matches DNA found at the scene of the crime. The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23 and will address the various issues related to the prosecution's discovery process. The defense contends that the way DNA evidence was collected, a process known as investigative genetic genealogy, is unreliable and controversial.

Other filings list a variety of complaints related to how investigators obtained evidence from online accounts — including the suspect's Apple iCloud, Google, and Amazon accounts. The defense also contends that prosecutors failed to disclose appropriate information about the experts to be called in the case and asked the court to sanction the prosecution as a result.

The prosecution alleges that on November 13, 2022, Kohberger broke into a home in Moscow, Idaho, and stabbed four University of Idaho students to death. The victims include Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

After a six-week hunt for a perpetrator, authorities identified Kohberger as a possible suspect, arresting him on December 30, 2022, at his family's home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger was later indicted and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Upon arraignment, Kohberger declined to offer a plea and was entered into a not-guilty plea by the judge. The trial is scheduled to begin this upcoming August.