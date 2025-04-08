'You might win a house': In rural Lincoln County, this raffle is a chance to support local organizations

SHOSHONE, Idaho — What if winning a house could also help support programs for youth? That’s the idea behind a new raffle aimed at raising funds for various youth services in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Youth Center, which opened its doors in August 2021, serves roughly 75 children each day through preschool and after-school programs.

Board member Karla Davis grew up in Shoshone, and she remembers how few options there were for after-school activities while growing up.

"We kind of ran amok," Davis said. “Even then, when I grew up, there were a lot of kids, so I felt like I just kinda got left behind,” she said. “I think the center is trying to address that.”

Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood, a founder of the center, believes the after-school program is beneficial for both kids and their families. However, as the center nears the end of its five-year grant, the uncertainty of federal funding poses a significant challenge.

“We have to reapply in December, and there are worries about how much money will be (awarded), and whether it will be renewed,” Wood said. “Other grants are on hold that we put in for, and we have seen a large drop in grant funding right now, which makes it really difficult because we are all donation funded.”

To address these funding needs, the raffle for a three-bedroom modular home has been launched.

In partnership with the Shoshone Project, the home will come with $30,000 to cover transportation and setup fees. They are hoping to raise $600,000 in raffle ticket sales, with tickets starting at $50, which you can find at the Lincoln County Youth Center website.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit ten different youth services, including the center, as well as the local swimming pool, Community Connections transit services, libraries, and to help pay off student lunch debt.

“So lots of great ways to help if you donate to this cause,” Wood said. “You might win a brand new house.”

