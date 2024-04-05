Work hard, play hard: the future of farming in Idaho is in good hands with FFA

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The 93rd annual Idaho FFA (Future Farmers of America) Convention began on Wednesday and runs through Saturday.



1700 members attended the convention in Twin Falls

The convention has been held at CSI annually since 1982

Members competed, networked, and elected next year's leadership

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A fun way to focus on the future of farming in America.

With more and more open space in Idaho turning to development... Many find comfort in knowing... *This generation is ready to take the reigns

“Emmett is, particularly out in the areas disappearing behind my house. They're building a subdivision of 5-acre lot,” Michaela Watts told Idaho News 6.

Michaela sees farming in her future. She hopes to raise cattle on her farm in Emmett.

For her, FFA is the way to do it. Folks who go through FFA get a solid grounding in Idaho's 11 billion dollar ag economy, but the skills are applicable to almost any field

"There's just so much opportunity you don't even have to be a farmer to be in FFA," Michaela said.

Blue Jackets are a familiar sight around Twin Falls every April.

Idaho's Future Farmers of America state convention comes to CSI every year .. a tradition Since 1982 - minus two years during the Pandemic when it went virtual

This year, 1700 FFA members came from around the state to compete in everything from livestock judging to parliamentary procedure, and farm and agribusiness management.

"I just got my state degree this year, and I also got a star in ag placement for state," Payton Watson from Meridian told Idaho News 6.

Members like Payton come to test their skills, network within the Ag industry, and elect leadership for the coming year.

"For my ag placement my job is being a farm hand so eventually, hopefully, I'll be a farmer," Payton said.

As southern Idaho's population boom has seen more and more farmland turned into housing, Payton was confident growth and farming would strike a balance.

"I think there's going to be like a struggle, but I think we'll be able to get through it,” Payton said. “Urbanization is a big deal but I think we'll be able to get through it."

