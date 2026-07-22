Woman in critical condition after Jerome shooting; boyfriend detained for questioning

JEROME, Idaho — A Jerome woman is in critical condition after being shot inside a home Tuesday night, and her boyfriend has been detained for questioning as investigators determine whether the shooting was accidental.

Jerome woman in critical condition after home shooting

Police say a caller initially told dispatchers his girlfriend was sick before saying she had been shot.

The call came in about 9:27 p.m. Tuesday.

"Officers responded and found an adult male there who said he had accidentally shot his girlfriend," Jerome Police Chief Duane Rubink told Idaho News 6.

The woman was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley for treatment.

No charges have been filed.

Local and state investigators spent Wednesday gathering evidence at the home.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.