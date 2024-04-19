With primaries four weeks away, Magic Valley candidates for State House and Senate will share at CSI forum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twenty-two Magic Valley candidates are seeking seats in the Idaho State House and Senate for Districts 24, 25, and 26. All of them have been invited to a public forum at CSI to share their views as they seek election or re-election.



The Candidate Forum will take place from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 23 at the Herrett Center on the CSICampus.

A moderator will ask candidates questions. The Audience is welcome to submit written questions that may be answered as time allows.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“Over half the state budget goes to education, and for students, I think that's going to be an issue that's on our minds,” Emma Brulotte told Idaho News 6.

Emma graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in 2023, and earned an associates from the College of Southern Idaho at the same time, through a dual credit program.

She got a close-up view of the legislature by working there starting in January.

“In 2023 we saw launch being passed, this year, we saw trailer bills on launch kind of coming into narrow that scope,” Emma said. “And then this year also with the school infrastructure funding package. Those are two big things that I can't wait to hear our candidates talk about.”

“I'm intrigued to see how Idaho is going to support students on the educational journey and my educational journey as I continue to my degree,” Dylan Ray told Idaho News 6.

Dylan is a sophomore at CSI and a student in Perri Gardner’s State and Local Government class.

“In tracking the legislation, we've got to watch a lot of the discussion and debate actually in on the floor for these bills,” Dylan said.

With every seat in the state house and senate up for grabs, all eyes are on the May 21st state primary.

“We know that most races are decided in Idaho during the primaries,” Emma said.

Twenty-two Magic Valley candidates are running for seats in Legislative Districts 24, 25, and 26.

All of them have been invited to a forum at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday,

Emma and Dylan are helping organize.

The format of the event will feature questions devised by Perri Gardner’s State and Local Government class, and ask each candidate how they would evaluate specific bills seen in the last session.

"Explain to the audience what you think this piece of legislation means and is meant to do and provide for the public and then explain your vote and justify if you were an office,” Gardner said. “And if you were not in office, explain what your vote would've been.”

Dylan said he is excited to see how candidates meet the experience.

“It doesn’t allow for a lot of partisan aggression. Our questions are so just to the point: tell us what you think,” Dylan said. “I'm really excited to see how maybe that unites us and kind of gets rid of the animosity.”

