Winter Weather comes to the Magic Valley, but this winter is a far cry from the worst

HANSEN, Idaho — Spring is on the way but winter is not done with us yet.

The road surface on Highway 30 near Hansen was dry for the moment when I stopped through on Monday, but intermittent snow has blown through since Saturday, and high winds and other variety of conditions across the Magic Valley will be the norm for the next few days.

In Hansen I met Dallas Tyler, who was undisturbed by the recent weather. He's lived through much more dramatic winters.



Roads were icy and drifted in many parts of the Magic Valley on Monday morning.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared a post on social media, urging drivers to use caution, slow down, and leave distance between the car ahead.

A wintry mix of weather is in the forecast for the next several days.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"You can't depend on the weather here,” Dallas Tyler said. “It changes every 15 minutes."

Dallas is no stranger to the changing seasons in Hansen.

"I've seen a lot of winters here, I'm 80 years old," Dallas said.

While some are struggling with the late season snow. Dallas says it doesn't even come close to what he calls, "the worst winter." That was '48 and '49."

"How deep do you think the snow was?" I asked him.

"Well,” he said, “we walked horses over the power lines, over the drifts."

At the time, Dallas was 5 years old, and says he helped deliver groceries around Hansen using horses because the roads were covered in too much snow.

"I remember it just like it was yesterday because that was ... I had to get up every morning because people needed groceries," he added.

So, this winter is not quite the same as that winter of '49. But, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office did share a warning on social media Monday morning, urging people to be aware of slippery driving conditions and to drive slowly, increase following distance, and avoid sudden maneuvers.

"Slow down, be patient, have regard for the other traffic that's around them," Dallas said.

