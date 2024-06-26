What's that smell? Twin Falls addresses concerns of strong odors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Strong odors have been wafting through Twin Falls recently, and now the city is taking action.

Initial tests by the city seem to indicate that the stench isn't coming from wastewater, but rather from specific industries within or nearby the city.

City officials have contacted these industries to assess their operations and explore solutions to minimize the odors.

"We value the well-being of our residents and are dedicated to maintaining a high quality of life in Twin Falls," said Nathan Erickson, Environmental Manager for the City of Twin Falls. "We appreciate the community's patience and cooperation as we work to address this issue promptly and effectively."

To get a better sense of what is causing the stink, the City is asking residents to submit odor reports here whenever they experience the strong odors.

More information is available at TFID.org.