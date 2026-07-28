West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes east of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — Health officials are urging neighbors to take precautions after West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes east of Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District recently identified mosquitoes carrying the virus, prompting the South Central Public Health District to remind neighbors that mosquito season is underway and prevention is key.

Officials recommend reducing the risk of West Nile virus by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, wearing long sleeves and pants, keeping window and door screens in good condition, and removing standing water around homes.

Neighbors should regularly check for and drain water from areas such as clogged gutters, bird baths, pools, old tires and other outdoor containers where mosquitoes can breed.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop serious illness, but some people — especially those older than 50 or with certain medical conditions — are at higher risk for complications.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. Severe cases can affect the central nervous system.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported this summer in the South Central Public Health District’s eight-county region.