'We broke the cycle;' revisiting the outcomes that made the American Revolution so special

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — “Have you ever heard of a thing called taxation without representation?”

Tom Wangman, a passionate history enthusiast and veteran of the Iraq conflict, quizzed groups of 5th graders on their American history.

As students from Bickel Elementary School cycled through the American Revolution Experience exhibit at the Twin Falls Library, they were transported back in time to 250 years ago — a pivotal moment in American history marked by events like Paul Revere’s ride, the battles of Lexington and Concord, and ultimately the Declaration of Independence.

“So, this is a long land pattern British musket. It fires about three rounds a minute,” Wangmain explained, as his showcased the equipment Continental Soldiers would have carried. “This is a bayonet. And you can see this is a bit sharp and pointy—it feels a little intimidating to be on the pointy end of this.”

His enthusiasm for American history was evident as he expressed his desire for students to embrace their roles as active citizens.

“I really want to see people become participating citizens and participate like the people did in the 18th century,” Wangman said.

Having witnessed the chaos of a post-war environment as an intelligence agent collecting human intelligence, Wangman reflected on the significance of the American Revolution in shaping the current form of government.

“Throughout human history, it’s all a cycle—the human predicament where we go from tyranny, and then everyone rebels, and then we get into anarchy, which is where there is no law at all. Then we have an appetite for stability, so we go back to tyranny,” he said.

Wangman expressed awe at the achievements of the Founding Fathers, highlighting a historic moment displayed in a painting in the Capitol Rotunda: George Washington resigning his commission.

“That is the moment for the United States, we broke the cycle, and our revolution went from every other war with great ideals ,to a country that could preserve rights and meet the expectations of the Declaration of Independence,” he noted.

The exhibit provided a rich, hands-on learning experience for the fifth graders, igniting their curiosity about America’s past and the importance of participating in democracy. As Wangman’s stories resonated, it became clear that the lessons of the American Revolution remain relevant today.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.