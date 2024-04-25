Water pressure fix prompts road closures on Blue Lakes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As Twin Falls Grows, the city has adjusted the boundaries of one of its pressurized potable water delivery zones, to equalize pressure for residential and commercial customers. It also makes room for more development as growth continues on the east side.

Blue Lakes Boulevard South.

Here, it's not a four-lane major artery like blue lakes north, but it’s busy nevertheless.

And it's about to be reduced to one lane for up to a month.

“Unfortunately, we have some lane closures and road closures area,” city of Twin Fals spokesman Josh Palmer told Idaho News 6.

The reason for the closure: delivery of potable drinking water for residential and commercial use

“This will bring normal pressure to those parts of the community,” Palmer said. “They were experiencing some challenges. And it also accommodates new growth in that area.”

With plenty of new growth on the east side, and more on the way, the city adjusted the boundaries for the Hankins Pressure Zone to better balance the delivery with demand.

This means pipes will have to be laid, and valves installed.

Some of that work has taken place in the past few months but the next steps include big detours on some busier roads.

Starting Monday, April 29, the northbound lane of Blue Lakes Boulevard South will be reduced to one lane between Commercial Avenue and Canyon Street.

That closure is scheduled to run through May 31.

“We try to make those as minimal as possible. The one that we have right now is probably the most challenging,” Palmer said. “It will bottleneck essentially what is Blue Lakes Boulevard South.”

Some property owners have seen pitifully low water pressure, while for others it's been too high.

“We’re fortunate that the way the system has been built, most areas of our community doesn't experience anything like that,” Palmer said.

Another road closure will begin on the 29th, where a portion of Sunrise Boulevard North will be closed for two weeks between Addison Ave E and Blair Drive.

Other intersection closures will be inevitable before the project wraps up.

“That won’t be the last of the closures, we’ll have some others coming up here shortly,” Palmer said. “But we are close to finishing the project, which should be completed by the summer.”

