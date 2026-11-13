Volunteers will make house calls to collect food donations in the annual Feed Your Neighbor food drive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Tough economic times and the approach of winter can mean that a lot of Magic Valley neighbors have to make choices between paying bills or putting food on the table.

Volunteers will collect food donations in annual Feed Your Neighbor food drive

A weekend food drive in Twin Falls is easing some of the hunger residents may be facing.

Twin Falls residents may have already noticed a flyer on their doorknob.

Dan King is the coordinator for the Twin Falls Feed Your Neighbor food drive, which has become an annual tradition. Volunteers leave a door hanger, then a week later come back to collect food donations left on the front porch. King said volunteers dropped off 1,800 door hangers last Saturday.

“The objective is to make sure that we get food to the people in the neighborhood and in the communities that need it,” King said.

Originally a project of the Boy Scouts of America, the food drive fell off after 2019 when scouting in the area decreased significantly. In 2021, volunteers from the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints revived it, and now six other denominations participate in the multi-faith effort to feed our neighbors.

Food donations can be placed in bags or boxes on your front porch or next to the sidewalk, and volunteers will pick them up beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The food collected will then be directed to eight local food banks and pantries, including South Central Community Action Partnership, the Mustard Seed, Valley House, and others.

“We just want to encourage anyone that has a passion to help get food to these pantries to do so,” King said.

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