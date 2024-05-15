Volunteers in Twin Falls invited to clean Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management in Twin Falls is partnering with the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association and Magic Valley ATV riders to host a cleanup day for the north rim of the Snake River Canyon on Saturday, May 18.

The event marks the 25th annual cleanup for the area. BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg notes that the events have dramatically improved the appearance of the area, but there are still areas littered with trash. These areas will be the focus of the event on Saturday.

Volunteers are welcome and encouraged to join the cleaning efforts. Anyone interested in helping is asked to dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring gloves as well as rakes or square-end shovels. The meet-up location for the event is at the Snake River Canyon Park kiosk area along Golf Course Rd in Jerome.

“We are incredibly grateful for this long-term partnership that has made such a difference in this special area along the Snake River Canyon rim,” stated Freiberg. “This 25-year effort has played such an important role in our management efforts to help ensure public lands remain clean, safe, and beautiful.”

For additional information on the volunteer event, you can contact David Freiberg at (208) 732-7271.