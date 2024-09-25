Vehicle of missing man found in Twin Falls canal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Monday, Twin Falls County Deputies and the Search and Rescue Dive Team recovered the vehicle of Marvin Orellana-Orozco, who was last seen late Friday night in Twin Falls.

The vehicle was found in the Low Line Canal at Eastland Drive South by members of the Special Investigations Unit.

Members of the SIU were searching for the white, Chevy utility truck after a missing person report was filed for Orellana-Orozco.

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, the team located the possible crash site, including debris from the truck and damage to the guard rail, just before noon on Monday. The dive team and members of Search and Rescue responded to help bring the vehicle to the surface.

The missing person, Orellana-Orozco, was not located in the submerged vehicle, according to police.

The Twin Falls Canal Company has been notified and ditch riders have been asked to check their gates and lines. Members of Search and Rescue, deputies, and family and friends of Orellana-Orozco continue to search.