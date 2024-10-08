TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As ISDA initiates a new round of treatment on the Snake River to eradicate invasive quagga mussels, they got a lift over Shoshone Falls from friends with the Idaho Department of Lands.

Monday was the first day of treatment of the Snake River with a copper chelate product to kill quagga mussels.

The Snake River will be closed from Hansen Bridge to Broken Bridge at Yingst Grade during the ten-day treatment.

Work is once again underway to eradicate invasive quagga mussels in the Snake River. I'm your Twin Falls neighborhood reporter Lorien Nettleton, and I was there as ISDA got a lift over Shoshone Falls, to help situate boats and equipment.

It was a surprising sight, but necessary, for crews to access the area in need of treatment.

You can't get to this stretch between Shoshone Falls and Pillar Falls by boat, so that's where the whirlybird comes in.

A firefighting contractor with the Idaho Department of Lands was able to shuttle equipment over the falls, where it will stay over the next several weeks.

As we've previously reported, the mid-Snake River from Hansen Bridge to the Broken Bridge at Yingst Grade will be closed as the ISDA performs a treatment, introducing a copper chelate product to the river to kill off the invasive quagga mussels.

After four trips, the bird cut loose, and crews began their ten-day treatment, using the same copper chelate used in 2023.

On Wednesday,I'll be joining ISDA crews on the water, getting an up-close look at the process.

