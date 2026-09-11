U of I researchers look for ways to stretch water supply and help Idaho farmers navigate drought

KIMBERLY, Idaho — University of Idaho researchers are working to help Magic Valley farmers make the most of limited water resources amid drought concerns.

"I will say, Idaho farmers are resilient," said Emily Bedwell.

Bedwell is an assistant professor and irrigation specialist at the University of Idaho Extension in Kimberly. Her work focuses on finding ways to stretch the water Idaho farmers do have.

"And part of that resiliency is the welcoming of adopting new technologies," Bedwell said.

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Idaho drought pushes U of I researchers to help farmers conserve water

I tagged along with Bedwell and her team as they planted the second round of cover crop seeds in what will be a three-year experiment.

"What we're doing with this project is looking to see what is the minimum water requirements or irrigation that we can apply to a cover crop?" Bedwell said.

After harvesting their cash crop, many farmers may be concerned in a low water year like this one that they don't have enough water left to get a cover crop started.

Jerome County Extension Educator Steven Hines helped with the planting. He explained how Bedwell's research hopes to give Magic Valley farmers solid data to help inform their choices.

"Here we are, late in the season. Cover crops after cereal grains, like we're doing here, is really probably the most common method to use cover crops in the Magic Valley, and in a year like this, when a producer (is) saying, 'My water is going to go off at the end of September or 1 October, you know, how much do I need in order to get that cover crop up?' And so that's what we're really trying to get some numbers here," Hines said.

Bedwell says she fields a lot of phone calls from farmers with questions about their specific irrigation systems.

"When I hear that folks have certain questions, I say, 'OK, maybe that's something that I need to research and find answers to the questions,'" Bedwell said.

This year's challenges are also shaping future research priorities.

"This year has been a tough water year, and so whatever we can glean from this year, they can help us moving forward — whether it's next year, 10 years on the road, 20 years down the road — can be a silver lining to the experience, I think," Bedwell said.

Farmers and others interested in learning more can attend the University of Idaho Extension's field days, held a few times each year. The next one is on Oct. 7.

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