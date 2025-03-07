Two nights on the home dirt: CSI Rodeo Team is ready to host their 48th annual Intercollegiate rodeo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) is hosting its annual Intercollegiate Rodeo at the Eldon Evans Expo Center this Friday and Saturday, featuring the CSI Rodeo Team competing on their home turf.

The event is an occasion for the CSI Rodeo Team, as it marks the halfway point of the season, and an opportunity to perform in front of a home crowd.

An expected, 150 cowboys and cowgirls from colleges across the Rocky Mountain region will all be chasing points to qualify for the Collegiate National Finals in Casper, Wyoming, this June.

"It's a pretty big deal, I think," said Libby Swan, a member of the CSI Rodeo Team who competes in breakaway and team roping. "To me, it's a huge deal because I get to do what I love, but also the community loves to come out and support."

The CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo is part of a series of events where each of the 10 colleges in the Rocky Mountain region hosts a rodeo once a year. This weekend, it's CSI's turn to showcase their talents and hospitality.

"There's not one team that we don't like you know, we like them all," said rodeo coach Steve Birnie, who has been coaching the CSI Rodeo Team for 19 years.

"Rodeo is different than that aspect; we're gonna help the competitors; we're going to help you know they're gonna help our kids so it's a pretty cool atmosphere," Birnie said.

As the CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo kicks off, the team is eager to capitalize on their home advantage and secure a spot at the national finals. With strong community support and a seasoned coach, the event promises to be a highlight of the season for both participants and spectators.

