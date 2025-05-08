Two dead following motorcycle collision south of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two men are dead following a collision involving two motorcycles south of Twin Falls on Wednesday evening.

Idaho State Police say a rider on a 2005 Yamaha was attempting a left turn onto Sommers St. when it collided with a rider on a 2024 KTM heading eastbound on SH74.

Idaho State Police say a 23-year-old man from Twin Falls and a 25-year-old from Buhl both died at the scene of the crash.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Luke's and Classic Air all assisted Idaho State Police.

The crash will be investigated by Idaho State Police.