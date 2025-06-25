Twin Falls Zoological Center faces financial challenges, seeks public support to keep animal sanctuary open

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Zoological Center, which has received over 100 exotic animal rescues, is at risk of closing its doors without adequate funding from the community.

Since opening in September 2023, the zoo has become a unique attraction in the Magic Valley, offering visitors the chance to interact with exotic animals up close.

"Chinchillas, parrots, lizards, snakes, tortoises, alligators," said Sinuhe Montoya from the Twin Falls Zoological Society.

The zoo has become a popular destination for children like Bailey, who celebrated her eighth birthday by feeding some of the animals.

"I fed the birds and the fish and water turtles, and I have fed the porcupine right there, I want to do it again," Bailey said.

As business slows down for the summer, the zoo is dealing with debts for utilities and staffing. The organization is now restructuring, considering changes to fees for surrendered animals, and reconsidering whether they can keep offering school visits for free.

"We were too smitten with the idea of serving the community, and we didn't position ourselves to be viable financially when doing things like that," Montoya said.

The zoo hopes to raise $50,000 through a GoFundMe campaign while they implement their restructuring plan.

"If we're able to meet the goal of $50,000 during the summer months, by the time we restructure with what we've been made aware of, we will have met the objective of moving through this spot with a plan in place to be more viable in the fall and then in the spring next summer," Montoya said.

"I can guarantee you this is the biggest zoo in Twin Falls," Montoya added.

