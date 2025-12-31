Twin Falls woman allegedly shoots boyfriend during Christmas cookie argument

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A couple's argument over Christmas cookies ended with multiple felony charges against a Twin Falls woman, according to court records.

Kathryn Marie Welch, 53, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, destroying or hiding evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents show that deputies were called to a home on Hillcrest Road East on Dec. 23 after a delayed report that Rick Stigall, 61, had been shot in the leg by his girlfriend several days earlier.

When deputies arrived, Stigall came to the door with blood on his pants near the knee and was limping. He later refused medical care.

Welch was taken into custody at the scene. According to affidavits, she told deputies the shooting happened during an argument that involved Christmas cookies. Welch claimed Stigall grabbed her hand while she was holding a gun, causing it to fire. She said she panicked, left the home with the gun and later threw it out of a car window; the gun has not been recovered.

Police say that Stigall told deputies he believed the shooting was an accident and did not want to be treated as a victim.

A search of the home found blood on the floor, a spent .22-caliber shell casing and items believed to be used to smoke methamphetamine.

Welch posted a $75,000 bond on Dec. 29. She is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 9, 2026, for a preliminary hearing.