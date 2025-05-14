Twin Falls welcomes South African refugees amid changing US immigration policies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Nine South African refugees are expected to arrive in Twin Falls this week, receiving support services despite recent cuts to refugee resettlement funding.

"Twin Falls is a very welcoming community, and we have opened our doors and our hearts to people from all over the world for the last 45 years," said Chandra Upreti, director of the US Committee on Refugee and Immigrants Twin Falls office.

Upreti, a former refugee himself, understands the challenges of starting a new life in a new country.

"I'm dedicated to offering the same warm welcome and same services that my family was fortunate to receive and experience 17 years ago, and we look forward to hosting our new community members in Twin Falls, Idaho," Upreti said.

Two families from South Africa – nine people in total – will receive the same services as other resettled clients, including case management, employment assistance, English classes, and limited housing assistance for up to four months.

The arrivals come after President Trump issued an executive order in January freezing refugee resettlement and reducing funding for agencies like USCRI in Twin Falls. Weeks later, Trump issued another executive order prioritizing resettlement for white South Africans, citing concerns about race-based violence and property seizures.

Some community members are raising questions about the prioritization of certain refugee groups over others.

"We wish that this level of support and care were given to every refugee immigrant that is coming to our community," said Isaac Reynolds, a member of the Southern Idaho Democratic Socialists of America.

After the refugee center's budget was cut in February, Reynolds and the DSA helped raise $5,000 to help cover housing costs. "Because the funding freeze that they were subjected to had the potential to make them homeless," Reynolds explained.

While Reynolds says his group welcomes all refugees, he questions giving priority to a small group.

"Many of the refugees that we have in our community waited more than 10 years to come here, and they were fleeing unimaginable circumstances," Reynolds added.

Upreti noted that the recent news coverage has sparked hope for other refugees awaiting resettlement.

"It reinforces our belief in the importance of continuing refugee resettlement efforts for those seeking safety and a fresh start," Upreti said.

USCRI is hosting an event for the community to learn more about the refugee program, featuring education and storytelling. Bridging the Gap will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, at the Lamphouse Theater in Twin Falls.

Community events for World Refugee Day are being planned for both the Magic and Treasure Valleys, with public events scheduled for late June.

