Twin Falls trash and recycling collection have been suspended due to weather

Posted at 11:46 AM, Jan 17, 2024
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls residents will have to wait to have their trash picked up.

On Wednesday morning PSI Environmental Systems announced they would not be collecting trash and recycling for the day.

This will affect all Twin Falls customers who scheduled Wednesday for their trash and recycling to be picked up. The next pickup for those customers will be next week on Wednesday.

If you have any questions about trash or recycling pickup, you can call PSI Environmental Systems at (208) 733-4441

