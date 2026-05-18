Twin Falls structure fire sends resident to the hospital, displaces others

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Sunday at 6:12 p.m., the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1700 block of Alvarado Street.

Battalion 1 with the Twin Falls Department arrived on the scene first, where they witnessed smoke billowing from a home.

Neighbors are said to have used a garden hose to help slow the fire's progression.

Through a coordinated effort, three fire engines simultaneously fought the fire while searching the residence for occupants.

Before crews arrived on the scene, one resident had self-evacuated. They were later evaluated by Magic Valley Paramedics and were transported to St. Luke's Hospital for additional medical care. A second ambulance was called to assist with "on-scene medical evaluations and firefighter safety," reports the Twin Falls Fire Department.

So far, no firefighter injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.

Residents displaced by the fire are receiving temporary housing through 1st Choice Home Stays. The American Red Cross is also providing support.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.